Mayor says Ukrainian troops have 'almost left' Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian service members walk past a damaged car in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. Picture taken June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - The mayor of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk said Ukrainian troops had "almost left" the strategic frontline city after holding out for weeks against advancing Russian forces.

Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk did not confirm whether a full withdrawal was underway. On Friday, regional authorities said Ukraine was set to pull back its troops there.

"Unfortunately, they have almost left the city," Stryuk said on national television.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.