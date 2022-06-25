1 minute read
Mayor says Ukrainian troops have 'almost left' Sievierodonetsk
KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - The mayor of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk said Ukrainian troops had "almost left" the strategic frontline city after holding out for weeks against advancing Russian forces.
Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk did not confirm whether a full withdrawal was underway. On Friday, regional authorities said Ukraine was set to pull back its troops there.
"Unfortunately, they have almost left the city," Stryuk said on national television.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Pravin Char
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.