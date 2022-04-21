1 minute read
Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment
April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
"Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city," Terekhov said in a televised address.
He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30% of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra
