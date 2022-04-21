Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on as he stands in a position, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city," Terekhov said in a televised address.

He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30% of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.