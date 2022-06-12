'Vkusno & tochka': McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name

Employees take part in preparations before the opening of a new restaurant, following McDonald's Corp company's decision to sell its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees that will rebrand them under a new name, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

June 12 (Reuters) - McDonald's (MCD.N) restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

The new, post-war dawn for Russia's fast-food scene will initially see 15 rebranded restaurants open in and around the capital after the U.S. fast-food king turned its back on the country for ethical reasons over the invasion of Ukraine. read more

The reopening of the outlets, three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow in a symbolic thaw between East and West, could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions.

Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka, said the company was planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer.

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Paroev told a media conference in what used to be the first McDonald's restaurant that opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990.

The rebranded fast-food chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will expunge any references to its old name, said Paroev, who was appointed Russia McDonald's CEO in February, weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Paroev said the company would keep "affordable prices" but did not rule out that they would go up slightly in the near term.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Pravin Char

