Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Median age of those infected with coronavirus in Italy falls to 28

1 minute read

People sit at outdoor tables at St. Mark's Square as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European Union countries, Britain and Israel and begins offering COVID-free flights in a bid to revive the tourism industry, in Venice, Italy, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - The median age of people infected with COVID-19 in Italy fell last week to 28, a record low, according to data released on Friday by national health authorities.

The median ages of patients' first admission to hospital and entrance to intensive care units also fell to 50 and 63 years respectively, according to the data for the week starting July 5. The median age of deaths, however, was stable at 73.

"A lower age of those infected is due to the fact that older people have been vaccinated in greater numbers and earlier and are therefore better protected," said Gianni Rezza, director general at the Ministry of Health.

Other European countries have reported the latest wave of coronavirus infections being driven by younger, unvaccinated adults.

The weekly monitoring results in Italy showed an increase in the number of cases and in the rate of epidemic risk, but at the same time a steady decrease in the occupancy rate of intensive care units and hospital admissions.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:12 PM UTCFloodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut.

EuropeBelgium sets day of mourning as flood deaths hit 20
EuropePutin orders govt to help Belarus weather western sanctions - Kremlin
EuropeEiffel Tower reopens after eight-month COVID closure
EuropeHungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PM says