Meeting Macron, Orban says Europe needs 'strategic autonomy' in defence, nuclear energy

French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban deliver a joint statement in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Europe needs strategic autonomy in three areas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday as Budapest hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for a summit of East European leaders.

"We support the policy of common European defence capabilities, nuclear energy and a strong European farming sector," Orban told a news conference.

