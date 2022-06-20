Melenchon says French left should form one group in new parliament

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), member of parliament and leader of left-wing coalition New Ecologic and Social People's Union (NUPES) speaks after early results following the second round of French parliamentary elections, in Paris, France, June 19, 2022.REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - France's left-leaning parties which jointly campaigned as the Nupes alliance for Sunday's lower house election should now form one group to become the second largest in the National Assembly after President Emmanuel Macron's centrists, Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Monday.

Melenchon, a far-left veteran, told reporters his suggestion was mainly based on the fact that, separately, the far-left, communists, socialists and greens forming the Nupes would each have fewer members than the far-right Rassemblement National.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.