Members of Russian delegation to OSCE denied British visas, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) were denied British visas to attend the next session, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said on Wednesday.

