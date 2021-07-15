Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Merkel calls flooding a catastrophe, promises government help

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media after a virtual "Summit of the Berlin process on the western Balkans 2021" in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the deadly flooding in her homeland a catastrophe on Thursday and said she was working with the nation's finance and interior ministers to determine how the government can get help to those that need it.

Merkel, on a visit to Washington, told reporters that many countries have expressed solidarity and offered help. "Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland," she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:40 PM UTCBiden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeDutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot in street
EuropeU.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest
EuropeEU companies can ban headscarves under certain conditions, court says
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules