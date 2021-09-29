Skip to main content

Merkel congratulated Scholz on German election success - govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters the room with Vice Chancellor, Finance Minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz as she arrives for the last cabinet meeting of the German government ahead of the national elections, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2021. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, on his election success, a government spokesperson said in a written statement on Tuesday.

In the national election, the SPD came marginally ahead of her conservative bloc, leading some in her party to say they should aim to form a government. Scholz has asserted that he alone won a mandate to seek a coalition.

"The Chancellor on Monday congratulated Olaf Scholz on his election success," the statement read.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa

