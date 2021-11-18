Merkel: I would have liked another meeting on Ukraine while still Chancellor
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to publish correspondence with the French and German governments concerning a failed meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis did nothing to make up for the failure to meet, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"The publication of letters isn't so surprising. I often read my own letters in the papers. We certainly have nothing to hide," she said.
"I asked the Russian president to arrange such a meeting while I am still Chancellor. I would have liked a meeting at head of government level even, and that didn't happen. I regret that and the publication of the exchange of letters won't change the fact that such a meeting could have taken place."
