Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive to give a news statement in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China's President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel's office said.

"They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," her office added in a statement.

"The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues."

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:20 PM UTCPope in good condition, alert after surgery to remove part of colon

Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance, and in a good overall condition following surgery to remove part of his colon, the Vatican said on Monday.

EuropeGermany worried about COVID-19 vaccination 'no shows'
EuropeUK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions
EuropePortugal's Madeira to allow visitors with COVID shots not approved by EU
EuropeNorway delays full reopening over Delta COVID-19 variant