Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Merkel says Germany must do more to tackle climate change

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer walk through the flood-ravaged village of Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate state, Germany, July 18, 2021. Christof Stache/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that Europe's largest economy must get better and faster in tackling the impact of climate change after record floods caused the country's worst natural disaster in nearly six decades.

"The sum of all events that we are witnessing in Germany and the forces with which they occur all suggest ... that it has something to do with climate change," she told residents of Adenau in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

"We have to hurry, we have to get faster in the fight against climate change."

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:29 PM UTCThe floods are terrifying, says Merkel as European death toll rises to 184

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 184 as a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather.

EuropeMerkel says Germany must do more to tackle climate change
EuropeGermany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge
EuropeMykonos, Greece's famed party island, falls silent under new COVID rules
EuropeLearn to switch off, says pope in first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay