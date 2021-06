German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the last session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag before federal elections, in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany's coronavirus infection levels are encouraging but cases of the Delta variant are rising and the country should exercise sound judgment so as not to risk what it has achieved, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. We are still on thin ice," she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Writing by Paul Carrel

