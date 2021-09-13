Merkel sees long road for Western Balkan states to EU membership

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel applauds after the overwhelming vote on a declaration about refugees during the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BELGRADE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Western Balkan states have a long way to go to achieve membership in the European Union but it is Germany's goal that they do, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

At a joint news conference in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Merkel said it was in the geostrategic interest of existing EU members that the Western Balkan states join the bloc.

Merkel has previously said she sees the six Western Balkan states - Serbia, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo - as future members of the EU.

