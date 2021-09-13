Skip to main content

Europe

Merkel sees long road for Western Balkan states to EU membership

1 minute read

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel applauds after the overwhelming vote on a declaration about refugees during the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BELGRADE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Western Balkan states have a long way to go to achieve membership in the European Union but it is Germany's goal that they do, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

At a joint news conference in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Merkel said it was in the geostrategic interest of existing EU members that the Western Balkan states join the bloc.

Merkel has previously said she sees the six Western Balkan states - Serbia, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo - as future members of the EU.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:45 AM UTC

Norway opposition expected to win election fought on oil, inequality

Norway was voting on Monday on the final day of a parliamentary election dominated by climate change and economic inequality, with the centre-left opposition widely expected to replace a Conservative-led government that has ruled for eight years.

Europe
SPD's Scholz consolidates German election lead with TV debate win
Europe
Pope, in Slovakia, warns European countries against being self-centred
Europe
Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help
Europe
Factbox: What's at stake in Norway's election