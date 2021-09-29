Skip to main content

Merkel stresses importance of Tunisia's democratic achievements

German Chancellor Angela Merkel together with North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet, attends a rally ahead of the September 26 general election , in Aachen, Germany, September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, stressed the importance of Tunisia's democratic achievements for its stability, her spokesman said.

"The talks focused on the domestic political situation in Tunisia and bilateral relations. The chancellor paid tribute to Tunisia's democratic achievements in the past," her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement.

"She stressed the importance of the democratic acquis for the country's stability and well-being. A return to parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors was essential," Seibert added.

