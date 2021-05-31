Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Merkel takes Macron's view that spying on allies is wrong

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's assertion that wiretapping between allies was unacceptable after being asked about allegations Denmark helped the United States spy on her.

"I can only echo the words of Emmanuel Macron," she told a news conference after a Franco-German summit. Macron, noting that the allegations related to events several years ago, said they were serious, if the reports were accurate.

"I am relieved that the Danish government, the defence minister, stated very clearly what she thought of these things and to that extent I see a good basis, not just for clarifying matters, but for really building up a trusting relationship," Merkel added.

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish state broadcaster DR said.

