German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears her protective mask after a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states to discuss COVID-19 measurements in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the rise in coronavirus cases in Germany was worrying and she urged people to get vaccinated.

"We all want our normality back," Merkel told reporters. "The more we are vaccinated, the freer we will be."

Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.