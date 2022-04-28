Mexican president says sending electoral reform plan to Congress

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his quarterly report on his government's programs, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero/

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send his initiative to change the country's electoral system to Congress later in the day.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a news conference.

