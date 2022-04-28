1 minute read
Mexican president says sending electoral reform plan to Congress
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send his initiative to change the country's electoral system to Congress later in the day.
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a news conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.