Mick Jagger's daughter Jade fined for attacking police in Spain

[1/2] Designer and model Jade Jagger poses during the inauguration of her exhibition "Don't take it personally" at Studio 57 gallery in Paris, France, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo















MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Friday ordered Jade Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, to pay 2,200 euros ($2,422) in fines and compensation for attacking a police officer on the island of Ibiza.

The 51-year-old jewelry designer was arrested on Wednesday along with a man following an altercation at a restaurant in the island's capital, Ibiza Town.

In a fast track hearing on Friday, Jagger agreed to pay fines of 1,200 euros for resisting authorities and 200 euros for causing minor injuries, as well as 800 euros in compensation to the police officer, the court said

The man, identified only by his initials A.W., was sentenced to four months in prison for assault and battery. In Spain, prison sentences under two years are generally suspended if the defendant has no prior convictions.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Jagger for comment.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by David Latona and Bill Berkrot











