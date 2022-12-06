MIG-21 plane crashes in Croatia during military drill















SARAJEVO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A MIG-21 plane crashed during a military drill on Tuesday in an uninhabited forest area of Slatina in northeastern Croatia, state news agency Hina reported, citing the Defence Ministry.

The ministry said it was taking all measures to find and rescue the crew but declined to provide details, Hina reported.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.