Migrant crossings in Mediterranean leave thousands dead















June 14 (Reuters) - Scores of migrants drowned on Wednesday and more were feared missing after their overloaded boat sank off Greece.

The United Nations has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

Here is a timeline of some of the worst shipwrecks in the zone over the past eight years, according to data gathered by the U.N. missing migrants project and from Reuters reports.

The number of dead relates to bodies that were recovered. The figure given for the numbers of missing is often provided by survivors. In most cases they are missing, presumed dead.

2023

June 14: Scores of migrants dead, more feared missing in sinking off Greece.

April 24: Tunisia's coastguard pulls the bodies of at least 70 from waters off Tunisia after sinkings there.

March 26: At least 29 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa dead after sinkings off the coast of Tunisia.

Feb. 26: At least 94 people dead, 81 survivors in sinking near Italian coast.

Feb. 14: Eighteen people dead, 55 missing, 7 survivors when a boat capsizes east of Qasr Al-Akhyar, Libya.

2022

June 18: 13 dead, 63 missing, 24 survivors in a sinking off Sfax, Tunisia.

April 2: No dead found, 96 missing, 4 survivors in a sinking off Misrata, Libya.

2021

Dec. 17: Nine dead, 93 missing, 8 survivors after sinking off Sabratha, Libya.

April 22: 130 missing, no survivors after boat sinks 73 nautical miles north west of Al Khums, Libya.

2020

Nov. 12: 57 dead, 18 missing, 48 survivors after boat sinks off the coast of Al Khums, Libya.

Sept. 21: 111 missing, 4 survivors after boat sinks off Sabratha, Libya.

2019

Aug. 19: 100 missing, 3 survivors when boat sinks at an unspecified location off Libya.

July 25: 75 dead, 75 missing, 134 survivors when boat sinks off Al Khums, Libya.

July 3: 83 dead, 3 survivors when boat sinks off the coast of Zarzis, Tunisia. The boat had sailed from Libya.

2018

Sept. 1: Two dead, 128 missing, 55 survivors when boat sinks off the coast of Al Khums, Libya.

June 29: Three dead, 101 missing, 16 survivors when boat sinks off the coast of Tripoli, Libya.

June 19: Six dead, 95 missing, 5 survivors when boat sinks west of Tripoli, Libya. A separate report for the same day says 70 people were missing and 60 survived a sinking off Tripoli.

June 2: 84 dead, 28 missing, 68 survivors when a boat sinks off Kerkennah island, Tunisia.

Feb. 1: 14 dead, 86 missing, 3 survivors when a boat sinks off the coast of Zuwara, Libya.

Jan 9: 100 missing, 279 survivors when a boat sinks off the coast of Al Khums, Libya.

2017

Aug. 30: 120 missing, 1 survivor when a boat sinks off the coast of Ben Guerdane, Tunisia.

June 17: Two dead, 108 missing, 25 survivors when a boat sinks off the coast of Zuwarah, Libya.

May 19: 11 dead, 145 missing, 4 survivors northwest of Tripoli, Libya.

May 7: 11 dead, 102 missing, 7 survivors off Az-Zawiyah, Libya.

Feb 19: 13 dead, 105 missing, no survivors off the coast of Al Khums, Libya.

Jan 14: Nine dead, 167 missing, 4 survivors 30-40 nautical miles (56-74 km) off the coast of Libya.

2016

Nov 16: Seven dead, 96 missing, 27 survivors in seas between Libya and Italy.

Nov. 2: 128 missing, 2 survivors in seas between Libya and Italy.

Nov. 1: 87 dead, 24 missing, 29 survivors 25 miles off the coast of Libya.

Oct. 26: 97 dead, 29 survivors 26 miles (40 km) east of Tripoli, Libya.

Sept. 21: 204 dead, 84 missing, 162 survivors 7.5 miles (12 km) off the coast of Burg Rashid, Egypt.

July 31: 120 dead off the coast of Sabratha, Libya.

June 3: 10 dead, 329 missing, 318 survivors off the coast of Crete. The boat left Libya but drifted.

May 29: 45 dead, 200 missing, 625 survivors of the coast of western Libya.

June 2: 133 dead, 417 missing, 87 survivors off the coast near Zuwara, Libya.

May 25: Five dead, 250 missing, 460 survivors off the coast of Zawiya, Libya.

April 9: 459 missing, 37 survivors off the coast of el-Saloum, Egypt.

2015

Aug. 27 - 111 dead, 91 missing, 198 survivors off the coast of Libya.

Aug. 6: 27 dead, 200 missing, 373 survivors 16 miles (26 km) north of Libya.

April 18: 750 dead, 272 missing, 28 survivors 120 miles (193 km) south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Compiled and reported by Reuters correspondents; Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.