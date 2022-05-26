Military situation in East Ukraine is very bad - Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 26 (Reuters) - The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Kuleba, taking part in a live question and answer session with Twitter users, also said peace talks with Russia were not really taking place.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

