A million refugees have fled Ukraine - UNHCR head

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees attends the launch of 2022 humanitarian response plans for Afghanistan and the region in Geneva, Switzerland January, 10, 2022 . REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - A million people have fled Ukraine in a week after Russia invaded the country, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said on Twitter.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi posted.

"For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it's time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

