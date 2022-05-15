Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region - governor

May 15 (Reuters) - A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday, the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.

"There is no information about dead or injured at this hour," Kozitsky said. "The extent of the destruction is being clarified."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.