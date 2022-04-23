1 minute read
Missile strike kills five people in Ukraine's Odesa region, says official
April 23 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post.
Ukraine's southern air command had earlier said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich
