Missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa caused casualties, says regional spokesperson

April 23 (Reuters) - There are casualties in Ukraine's Odesa as a result of a missile strike on the southern port city on Saturday, regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on national television.

"There are casualties - killed and wounded," he said, adding that the exact toll was still being determined.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.