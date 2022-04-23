Missile strikes infrastructure of Ukraine's Odesa, city council says

April 23 (Reuters) - A missile struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the local authorities said in an online statement without giving further details.

"Odesa was hit by a missile strike. Infrastructure has been hit," the statement said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

