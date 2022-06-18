1 minute read
Missiles hit gasworks in eastern Ukraine - regional governor
KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Several Russian missiles hit a gasworks in the Izium district in eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Saturday.
"A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers localised the fire," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some other buildings had also been damaged. read more
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
