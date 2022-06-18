Missiles hit gasworks in eastern Ukraine - regional governor

KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Several Russian missiles hit a gasworks in the Izium district in eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Saturday.

"A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers localised the fire," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some other buildings had also been damaged. read more

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

