Missiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor

April 1 (Reuters) - Three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa on Friday, the local governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video posted online, adding there were casualties.

"The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement," he said, without sharing an estimate of the casualty toll.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

