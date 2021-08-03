Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv, Ukrainian police say

KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Belarusian activist who was reported missing has been found dead in Kyiv, Ukrainian police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based non profit organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run.

Police have launched a criminal case for suspected murder but said they would investigate all possibilities, including murder disguised as suicide.

"Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence," the statement said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Heavens

