Moderna to supply additional 7 mln doses of COVID booster vaccine to Switzerland

Medical assistant Tosca Tiralosi fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Hausaerzte Hegibachplatz doctors office, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 21 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday it has signed a new agreement with Switzerland for the supply of another seven million doses of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for delivery in 2023.

The agreement also includes an option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024, the U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement.

These doses are in addition to the seven million doses of booster vaccine that Switzerland previously secured.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.