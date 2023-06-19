Moldova bans pro-Russian Shor party after months of protests

[1/5] Marina Tauber, leader of the opposition pro-Russian political party Shor, delivers a speech during a hearing of the Constitutional Court in Chisinau, Moldova, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza















CHISINAU, June 19 (Reuters) - Moldova's Constitutional Court declared a pro-Russian party behind a wave of anti-government protests "unconstitutional" on Monday, a ruling that means the party is immediately banned.

The Shor party, headed by exiled businessman Ilan Shor, has led months of protests in the tiny country bordering Ukraine. Shor, who lives in Israel, has been accused by the West and Chisinau of trying to destabilise Moldova, and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on him.

Under the court's decision, the party is considered dissolved from the moment the ruling was announced. Moldova's justice ministry is to establish a special commission to complete all legal procedures for the party's liquidation.

Lawmakers from the party will retain their mandates in Moldova's parliament as independents, without the right to join other parliamentary factions.

Shor did not immediately comment on the Constitutional Court's decision but the party's vice-chairman, Marina Tauber, condemned the court proceedings earlier on Monday.

"We will still come to power with our team. For us, this shameful process is an experience," she said. "Citizens must have the right to free choice. Our team will fight for everything good for Moldova."

Shor has previously denied the protests are part of attempts to destabilise Moldova or part of a Russian threat, and has accused Sandu of driving Moldova towards bankruptcy.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Timothy Heritage











