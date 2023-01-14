Moldova says missile debris found in north of the country















CHISINAU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Moldova's interior ministry said on Saturday that missile debris were found in the country's north following the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

"Following Russia's massive bombardment of Ukraine, a border police patrol discovered...the remains of a missile, originating from Russia's air attacks on Ukraine," the ministry said on Facebook.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas Editing by Mark Heinrich











