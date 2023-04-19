Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff















CHISINAU, April 19 (Reuters) - Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.

Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.

The embassy staffer was not named.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











