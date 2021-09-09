Skip to main content

Moldova tightens COVID-19 curbs amid rise in infections

CHISINAU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Moldova will tighten lockdown restrictions on Friday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, a national commission said on Thursday.

The new curbs will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting restaurants, bars and cultural events and be in effect from Sept. 11 to Oct. 31.

Moldova, where citizens are currently required to wear masks in public places, and restaurants and bars close at 11:00 pm, has registered 272,325 COVID-19 cases with 6,466 deaths as of Sept. 8.

Officials say about 25% of Moldova's population are vaccinated.

(This story was corrected to change date to Sept. 11 instead of Sept. 10 in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

