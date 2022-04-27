1 minute read
Moldovan breakaway region says shots fired from Ukraine towards village
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 27 (Reuters) - The Interior Ministry of Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria said on Wednesday that shots were fired from the territory of Ukraine overnight towards a village that houses a large ammunition depot.
The ministry also said that it had detected drones that it said were launched from Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.