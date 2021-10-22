Skip to main content

Europe

Moldovan government to ask parliament to back emergency energy measures

1 minute read

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel (not pictured) at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

CHISINAU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moldova's government will ask parliament on Friday to formally approve a state of emergency over gas supply shortages and permission to apply special measures for its duration, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said at a briefing.

The Moldovan government has been unable to agree a new energy deal with Russia's Gazprom.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 21, 2021 · 4:59 PM UTC

Auf Wiedersehen: Merkel attends her swan song EU summit - probably

European Union leaders will pause their meeting in Brussels on Thursday for a farewell photograph with Angela Merkel, who is attending what could be the last of more than 100 summits over nearly 16 years as chancellor of Germany.

Europe
EU leaders lambast Poland over its challenge to union
Europe
U.S. drops tariff threat in digital tax transition deal with European countries
Europe
EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week
Europe
Moldovan government to ask parliament to back emergency energy measures