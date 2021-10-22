Moldovan government to ask parliament to back emergency energy measures

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel (not pictured) at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

CHISINAU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moldova's government will ask parliament on Friday to formally approve a state of emergency over gas supply shortages and permission to apply special measures for its duration, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said at a briefing.

The Moldovan government has been unable to agree a new energy deal with Russia's Gazprom.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair

