Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Moldovan parliament votes for 60-day state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine

1 minute read

Lawmakers attend a parliament meeting in Chisinau, Moldova June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CHISINAU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament said on Thursday it voted to approve a state of emergency for 60 days after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters