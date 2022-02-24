1 minute read
Moldovan parliament votes for 60-day state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CHISINAU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moldova's parliament said on Thursday it voted to approve a state of emergency for 60 days after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.