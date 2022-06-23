1 minute read
Moldovan President says EU decision on candidacy status is a historic day
June 23 (Reuters) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said the European Union's move to grant her nation candidacy status was a historic day, adding: "We have a difficult road ahead, which will require a lot of work and effort".
In a Facebook post, she said EU membership would being more welfare, more opportunities and more order in the small country, which lies sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis
