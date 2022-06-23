Moldovan President says EU decision on candidacy status is a historic day

Moldovan President Maia Sandu gives a statement during a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) following their meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, June 15, 2022. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

June 23 (Reuters) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said the European Union's move to grant her nation candidacy status was a historic day, adding: "We have a difficult road ahead, which will require a lot of work and effort".

In a Facebook post, she said EU membership would being more welfare, more opportunities and more order in the small country, which lies sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

