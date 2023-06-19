Montenegro court jails 'cryptocurrency king' Do Kwon for four months - media

Do Kwon is arrested in Podgorica
Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur, who created the failed Terra (UST) stablecoin, is taken to court in handcuffs, to face charges of forging official documents, in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic/File Photo

SARAJEVO, June 19 (Reuters) - A court in Montenegro has sentenced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, who is charged in the U.S. with a multibillion-dollar

fraud, and his ally to four months in prison for using forged passports, local newspaper Vijesti reported on Monday.

A South Korean national, Do Kwon is the former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022, roiling cryptocurrency markets.

He was detained in March along with Han Chang-joon, Terraform Labs' former finance officer, as they tried to board a flight to Dubai at the airport of Podgorica, Montenegro's capital, and charged with forging official documents.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Gareth Jones

