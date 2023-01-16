Montenegro sets presidential vote for March 19

Montenegrin President and leader of ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, Milo Djukanovic, speaks to the media after the general election in Podgorica, Montenegro August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

SARAJEVO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliamentary speaker set March 19 as the date for a presidential election that will challenge the long-time rule of incumbent President Milo Djukanovic, who has been among the leaders of the Adriatic country for the past three decades.

The office of president is largely ceremonial, but a new person in the job could end a months-long political deadlock created after Djukanovic rejected a new prime minister-designate proposed by the parliamentary majority, citing procedural errors.

Veteran politician Miodrag Lekic was rejected as the candidate for premier after a no-confidence motion in the Cabinet of incumbent Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in August.

That was the second no-confidence motion in the government last year.

Lekic was declared PM-designate in December under new legislation that Djukanovic said was anti-constitutional. He subsequently failed to get support for his proposed government.

Politics in Montenegro, a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union, have long been marked by a rift between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and oppose Montenegro's independence from a former state union with neighbouring and much larger Serbia.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

