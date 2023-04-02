Montenegro's ex-Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic declares victory in run-off presidential vote















PODGORICA, April 2 (Reuters) - Montenegro's former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic declared victory in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, ahead of long-standing incumbent Milo Djukanovic.

"Tonight is the night we have been waiting for over 30 years and I wish you a happy this victory of all of us," Milatovic told cheering supporters of his right-centrist Europe Now Movement in its party headquarters in Podgorica.

"Within the next five years, we will lead Montenegro into the European Union," he said.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.