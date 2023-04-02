Montenegro's ex-economy minister Milatovic leads in presidential run-off - pollster

[1/5] Jakov Milatovic, a presidential candidate from the Europe Now Movement, speaks to the media as he votes at a polling station along with his wife Milena during the run-off presidential elections in Podgorica, Montenegro, April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica















PODGORICA, April 2 (Reuters) - Montenegro's ex-economy minister Jakov Milatovic secured 60.1% of votes in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, heralding a defeat of long-serving incumbent Milo Djukanovic, according to a pollster's partial projection.

Djukanovic got 39.9%, the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of partial results tabulated from a statistical sample of votes cast.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens











