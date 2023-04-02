Montenegro's ex-economy minister Milatovic leads in presidential run-off - pollster
PODGORICA, April 2 (Reuters) - Montenegro's ex-economy minister Jakov Milatovic secured 60.1% of votes in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, heralding a defeat of long-serving incumbent Milo Djukanovic, according to a pollster's partial projection.
Djukanovic got 39.9%, the Podgorica-based Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of partial results tabulated from a statistical sample of votes cast.
