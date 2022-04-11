More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sanctions are always on the table," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by John Chalmers

