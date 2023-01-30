More Russian forces moved to Kursk region on Ukrainian border -governor















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia has moved additional forces and equipment to the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine to protect the frontier and ensure security, regional governor Roman Starovoit said on Monday, according to Interfax news agency.

Local authorities say that the region has repeatedly been subjected to Ukrainian shelling since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Some of Russia's troops entered from the Kursk region, although the areas of northeastern Ukraine that they seized have since been retaken by Kyiv's forces.

Starovoit told a meeting of the regional government that a solid contingent of personnel from the armed forces, border guards and law enforcement agencies had already been formed in Kursk, but that "it is necessary to provide comprehensive support for the reception, deployment and arrangement of additional forces".

Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Russia could make a new attempt to seize parts of northeastern Ukraine, pointing to increased joint military activity in Russia's close ally Belarus, another of the staging points for February's invasion, around 200 km (120 miles) west of Kursk province.

Writing by Kevin Liffey Editing by Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.