More than 100 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - More than 109 people were detained across Russia at protests against mobilisation on Wednesday, a rights group said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two.

The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in at least 15 different cities. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia's anti-protest laws.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

