More than 10,000 people evacuated around Kyiv on Wednesday - governor
LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people were evacuated from villages and cities around Kyiv on Wednesday, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on local television on Thursday.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
