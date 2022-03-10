More than 10,000 people evacuated around Kyiv on Wednesday - governor

Skip to main content
Oleksiy Kuleba, Governor of the Kyiv region, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people were evacuated from villages and cities around Kyiv on Wednesday, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on local television on Thursday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

