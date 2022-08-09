More than 10.5 million people have crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24, U.N. refugee agency says

1 minute read

People board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 10.5 million people have crossed border from Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the United Nations Refugee agency UNHCR said on its website on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.