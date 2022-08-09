1 minute read
More than 10.5 million people have crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24, U.N. refugee agency says
BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 10.5 million people have crossed border from Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the United Nations Refugee agency UNHCR said on its website on Tuesday.
Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel
