More than 113,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since Russian invasion

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - More than 113,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first six days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Wednesday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. More than half of them have already exited the country on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.

