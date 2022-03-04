More than 167,600 Ukrainians entered Romania since Russian invasion

People who fled from Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST, March 4 (Reuters) - More than 167,600 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the first eight days since Russia invaded Ukraine, border police data showed on Friday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed. Of them, 109,687 have already driven or flown out of Romania.

Romanian authorities said on Friday they would grant aid in the form of ambulances to Ukraine.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

